Mark Stewart Gates, 70, who worked and lived most of his life on Gates Farm, his family’s dairy farm in Cambridge, died Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020.
A memorial service for Mark will be held Saturday, Oct. 23, 11 a.m., Mountain View Cemetery in Cambridge.
The family is encouraging everyone to bring a single flower of any kind so that they can make a bouquet to lay on his gravesite.
