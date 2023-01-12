Mark Schroeder of South Burlington, a farmer and advocate for family farms in Vermont, died on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, after a long illness. He was 86.
He was born Nov. 4, 1936, in Cambridge, Mass., the son of Eric and Margaret Forbes Schroeder. He was educated at Phillips Exeter Academy and the University of Vermont and served in the U.S. Naval Reserve.
On a high school vacation, Mark worked on a farm in Putney, an experience that kindled a lifelong love of Vermont and farming. After graduating from college, he bought a farm in the Cold Hollow Mountains, straddling the north branch of the Lamoille River in Belvidere. Mark milked 10 cows and worked the farm back into shape.
In 1961, Mark sold the dairy herd, boarded up the farmhouse and reconnected with a childhood friend, Sukey Saltonstall. Together, they joined the Peace Corps and were posted to Nepal, where Mark worked on a demonstration farm and helped Nepalese farmers.
He and Sukey married in Kathmandu in 1963.
Returning home, Mark was awarded a fellowship to study agricultural economics at Cornell University. This led to a position at the U.S. Agency of International Development and a second assignment in Nepal, again working with local farmers.
Next, Mark and Sukey, now with three children in tow, settled back in Belvidere, which remained Mark’s true and beloved home. There, he forged deep relationships with the people and the landscape. He maintained a herd of Black Angus cows and rotated other livestock including pigs, sheep, chickens and a hand-milked Jersey. He took joy in working the land and coming up with the next experiment.
Mark loved Vermont’s agricultural landscape and he worked to help keep family farms viable. Toward that end, he spent five years working for the Vermont State Planning Office with an eye toward land-use planning and served many years as treasurer for the Vermont Natural Resources Council.
In town, he served as a selectman and helped oversee the chainsaw contest at Old Home Day. He was always happy to see a truck pull up the driveway.
When he could get away, Mark enjoyed spending time with extended family on Naushon Island off Cape Cod. Mark was an accomplished sailor and in later years he and Sukey spent time cruising around the Cape together. On Naushon, the two of them enjoyed sailing, walking, hunting and hosting cousins for a drink on the porch.
Mark was a loving, independent and resourceful person. He learned from experience how to handle all the obstacles that an old Vermont farm can throw at you. He cared deeply for his community and the land around him. He had a dry sense of humor and strong sense of fairness and decency. He lived by his moral compass and cared deeply about right and wrong.
Mark was predeceased by his parents, and a grandson, Malcolm Cabot Schroeder.
He is survived by his wife, Sukey; his children, Donald (Valerie) of Colchester, Holly of Missoula, Mont., and Narain of West Stockbridge, Mass.; his grandchildren, Amelia, Madeline, Reeve and Samuel; and his sister, Gay Schroeder of London.
A memorial service will be held at A.W. Rich, in Fairfax on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. Visiting hours are from 10 a.m. until the service at noon.
There is an online memorial at bit.ly/3vZYNyl. Visit awrfh.com to share memories and condolences.
