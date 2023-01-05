Mark Patoine

Mark Raymond Patoine died on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, due to medical complications. He was born on July 29, 1969, in Hardwick.
He attended schools in Hardwick and was a graduate of Hazen Union. After graduation, Mark entered the workforce. He held a variety of jobs throughout his life. He earned his commercial driver’s license, becoming a truck driver in his later years.
On May 29, 2010, he married the love of his life, Patty Morris and lived in Johnson with her and her children until they moved to Swanton. He soon welcomed grandchildren, whom he loved very much.
Mark enjoyed living life to the fullest. He loved hunting, four-wheeling, horseshoes, cornhole and the camper lifestyle. Mark particularly enjoyed playing cribbage. He recently won a cribbage tournament. He enjoyed being with his friends and family. He loved the Patoine family, Christmas parties and playing Santa at times. He enjoyed door dashing with his friend Travis.
He always had a twinkle in his eye and could be a bit mischievous. Mark had a great sense of humor. He liked to keep busy and enjoyed helping others.
In the last few years, Mark battled with illness, but he still enjoyed family time and the company of his friends.
He was predeceased by his parents, Fernand and Marguerite (Lachance) Patoine; brother-in-law, Paul LeBlanc; and his father-in-law, Bill Morris.
He is survived by his wife, Patty Morris; daughter, Harlie; son, Billy; grandchildren, Julianna, Bailey, Kaylee, Serenity and Arabella; his soon-to-be grandson, Wesson; and his mother-in-law, Peggy Morris.
He is also survived by his sisters, Joanne LeBlanc and Sandy (Paul) Taylor; brother, Roger Patoine; nephew, Dana LeBlanc; and aunts, uncles and cousins.
A memorial service will be held May 29, 2023, at Lamoille View Cemetery in Johnson at a time to be determined.
Visit Goss Life Celebration Homes to share condolences, photos and favorite memories at gossfs.com.
