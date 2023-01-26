Mark Joseph Dumont, “Duey,” 61, died unexpectedly on the morning of Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at his home in Derby Line.
Mark was born in Claremont, N.H., to Joan and Roland Dumont on Oct. 25, 1961. Growing up, Mark loved to golf, bowl and be outdoors, He was a fan of all of Boston sports, especially the Red Sox. He was well known for causing mischief with his practical jokes and quick wit.
He attended St. Mary’s Parochial and Stevens High School. Mark served as an altar boy for St. Mary’s masses. The nuns would attend his services just to see him sit still for 45 minutes. On top of his love of sports and tomfoolery he valued his community and participated in any way he could. As a young boy he was a member of the Boy Scouts and Big Brother Big Sister and was a host for the Fresh Air program.
Following high school Mark moved to Fort Myers, Fla. This allowed him to start his own life while being able to play as much golf as he could. On May 31, 1987, Mark and Paula Perrotto were married with their friends Jeff and Steph Bell and Dottie and Arthur Salaman at their sides. Just a few years later, they welcomed their daughter Catherine on Feb. 20, 1989. Following her birth, Mark and Paula moved back to New England to be closer to family and started their new life in Derby. They welcomed their second child, Matthew, on June 19, 1998.
Mark worked at Ames Department Store in Derby, Schwan’s home delivery and most recently at Walmart in Derby. Many would agree that Mark had a strong work ethic and an even stronger moral compass. Wherever he worked he valued his co-workers, employees and customers as friends and family. He showed his love through playful banter and an unwavering loyalty.
Outside of work, all of Mark’s attention was on his family and community. His love for his family was evident in every conversation he shared. He would volunteer his time for both Catherine and Matthew’s sports teams, helping whenever or however he could. He enjoyed using his time off to volunteer in the classrooms at Derby Elementary and loved spending the time with his children and their classmates, participating in their learning and forging lifelong friendships.
Mark volunteered as a member of the Derby Line Recreation Committee and was involved in bringing the new playground to Baxter Park. He loved traveling to bowling tournaments with his kids and attending sporting events whenever they got the chance.
Mark was well known in the Lamoille County area.
Mark is survived by his wife of 35 years, Paula (Perrotto) Dumont of Derby Line; his son, Matthew Dumont of Derby Line; his daughter, Catherine (Dumont) Ward and her husband, Ryan with their son, Brannen, all of Derby; his brother, Roland Dumont of West Lebanon, N.H., Marie Derosier of Claremont, N.H. and their daughter. Tori Dumont and her son. Mason G. Rhiele of Deland, Fla.; his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Patricia and Michael Murphy of Newport, N.H., and their sons, Jordan and his wife, Sarah of Marlborough, N.H., and Joshua and his partner, Darby Wellman along with their son, Jalen of Claremont, N.H.; and his extended family and close friends.
He was predeceased by his father, Roland Dumont, and mother, Joan Dumont.
There will be calling hours on Thursday, Jan. 26, from 4-7 p.m., at Curtis Britch Funeral Home on Darling Hill in Newport. A celebration of life open to all friends and family will follow on Friday, Jan. 27, from 1-4 p.m. with a light meal at the East Side Restaurant.
All are welcome to come share stories and commemorate a life well lived.
Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.
