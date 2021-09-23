Mark E. Bullard of Johnson died after a long battle with muscular dystrophy on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021.
He was born on Aug. 8, 1960, in Morrisville. In Mark’s younger and healthier years, he loved spending time in the woods logging and hunting. It was his favorite place to be.
Mark married Tina Marie Knight in 1985 and together they raised three children. Mark was at his best when his grandchildren came to visit their Boppa.
Mark was predeceased by his parents, Vernon and Pauline Bullard; a sister, Debbie; and brother-in-law, Larry Draper.
Mark is survived by his wife, Tina Marie (Knight) Bullard of 35 years; sons, Tyler (Ariana) Bullard and Jordan (Haley) Bullard; daughter, Madison Bullard; his beautiful grandchildren, Brynn, Brooklyn, Walker and Nash; brothers, Don (Bonnie) Bullard and Douglas Bullard; sister, Cindy (Leon) King; and longtime good friend, Robbie Nuzzo. Mark also leaves many nieces and nephews.
Mark’s family would like to thank Lamoille Home Health and Hospice, Dr. Philip Kiely and Dr. Jean-Marie Prunty for the many years of excellent care and supporting the family, especially these last two years when his health declined quickly.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at 4 p.m. at the des Groseilliers Funeral Home, 97 Church Street in Hardwick.
Calling hours will be held one hour prior to the service from 3-4 p.m.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Lamoille Home Health and Hospice, 54 Farr Ave., Morristown VT 05661. Memories and condolences may be conveyed to the family at dgfunerals.com.
