Mark David Archambault, 66, of Jeffersonville, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. Mark was born Aug. 30, 1955, grew up in West Hartford, Conn., attending Northwest Catholic High School. He was a graduate of St. Michael’s College in Vermont, Class of 1977. After college, Mark adopted Vermont as his home and Vermont adopted him.
Mark was the son of Helen (Murray) Archambault and Arthur Archambault, and the devoted nephew of Josephine Murray. He was cherished by his extended family, including many cousins, and was godfather to Julie (Egan) Briere, Julia Marie Nuzzo and Isobel Nuzzo.
Mark leaves behind numerous dear and special friends from all decades of his life. His wit, humor, candor, unique perspectives, loyalty and kind heart endeared Mark to those fortunate enough to know him.
Mark was a passionate and skillful skier and served on the ski patrol at Smugglers’ Notch Resort in Vermont for 40 years. He traveled the world enjoying the challenge of skiing on many of the world’s greatest mountains. He taught and mentored many young patrollers, teaching them not only the skill but the responsibilities that came with the job. He excelled at what he did — and was respected across the country and globally.
During the summer, Mark enjoyed wind surfing and kayaking on Lake Champlain. He was a partner in Notch Country Construction for 30 years, and co-owned Appletree Tree Bay Resort for several years.
Music and dancing were a big part of Mark’s life, especially following The Grateful Dead. He traveled for over 50 years to attend shows, laugh with friends and dance to the music.
Mark’s love of animals started early and especially his love of golden retrievers.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in his memory.
A celebration of life will be held in Jeffersonville on Sunday, March 27, at Smugglers’ Notch Resort, 5 p.m. Details will follow on a future service in Connecticut.
