Marjorie G. Ward

Marjorie Goeltz Ward, 61, of Morristown, died peacefully on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at her home with her loving family at her side.
She was born Sept. 15, 1961, in Burlington, the daughter of the late Paul J. Goeltz Jr. and Billie (Herron) Goeltz. She graduated from Stowe High School in the Class of 1979.
She married the love of her life, Jeffrey Frank Ward, on June 8, 1984, in Stowe. They moved to Morristown where they lived and raised their four children.
She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother who will be remembered for her tireless energy, her positive outlook and her many contributions to the community. She made room in her heart for everyone, mentoring numerous teens and young people, helping them make positive changes in their lives.
Employed by the Stowe Mountain Resort for more than 40 years, Marjorie worked her way up to business operations manager in the food and beverage area. It was there that she met many lasting lifelong friends.
Marjorie was also an accomplished equestrian. A big part of her younger life was spent on horseback, riding and taking care of the farm. Additionally, she was a masterful gardener who enjoyed watching birds, hiking, walking the family dog, tubing down the river and touring the United States with her family. She especially enjoyed family gatherings and camping.
She leaves behind her husband, Jeffrey “Jeff” Ward of Morristown; four children, Desmond Culcleasure and his wife, Tanya, Meghan Martin and her husband, Josh, Dayna Ward and her husband, Matt Saunders, and Heidi McNaulty and her husband, Todd; a brother, Andrew Goeltz of Stowe; six grandchildren, Celia, Kamerin, Eisha, Jayden, Hunter and Amara; as well as nieces, nephews and cousins.
A celebration of life will be held at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at Spruce Camp at Stowe Mountain Resort.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Lamoille Area Cancer Network, 198 Farr Avenue, Morrisville VT 05661.
Arrangements are in the care of Northern Vermont Funeral Service, Hardwick. Online condolences are welcome at northernvermontfuneralservice.com.
