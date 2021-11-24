Marjorie Bradley Hunt died peacefully at her home in Jericho on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021.
She was predeceased by her husband, Maitland R. Hunt, her son, Malcolm R. Hunt, and several siblings.
Left to cherish Marjorie’s memory are her sons, Marvin Hunt of South Carolina and Murray Hunt of Jericho, and daughter, Martha Prince of Jericho and their families; brother, Jim Bradley; and sisters, Lois Kittell and Barbara Kittell.
Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. A celebration of Marjorie’s life will be held in the spring.
A complete obituary will appear later. Arrangements are in care of Gifford Funeral Home.
