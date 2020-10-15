Marion “June” F. (Tomley) Utterback, 94, died peacefully on Oct. 10, 2020.
She was a longtime resident of Walden. She is predeceased by her husband Francis Utterback. She is survived by her daughter, Debra Fairbanks of Walden, and her son Guy Fairbanks, of Centreville, Va.
June also had three grandsons and two great grandsons. She was loved by many, including her nieces and friends.
Private burial services will be held. Arrangements are in care of the des Groseilliers Funeral Home. Memories and condolences may be conveyed at dgfunerals.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.