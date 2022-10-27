Marion R. Houghton

Marion Ruth Houghton, 82, of Morristown, died peacefully, on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Copley Hospital in Morristown with her family at her side.
She was born Oct. 6, 1940, in Walden, one of 12 children to the late Albert and Elsie (Sheltra) Lanphear. She graduated from Peoples Academy in Morristown.
On June 14, 1958, she married Harold Elwyn Houghton at St. Norbert’s Catholic Church in Hardwick.
They made their home in St. Johnsbury for a short time while Harold attended barber school. In 1963, they relocated to Morristown where they made their home and raised their children.
Marion was employed by Sweet and Burt Oil Company for several years, and for more than 30 years she was a bartender for the VFW, both in Morristown. She retired in the early 2000s.
Marion was a member of the Most Holy Name of Jesus Parish, the VFW women’s auxiliary and the American Legion women’s auxiliary.
She was an avid Red Sox fan.
Marion loved time with her family. Her great grandchildren were her pride and joy. Other enjoyments included dancing and watching older movies on television, such as the “Walton’s” and “Little House on the Prairie.”
Survivors include two daughters, Shelley Merriam and her husband, William of Morrisville, and Karen Stephens of Ten Mile, Tenn.; three grandchildren, David McAllister and his wife, Kristi, and Nicole McAllister, all of Morristown, and Jennifer Hartshorn and her husband, Tyler of St. Johnsbury; seven great-grandchildren, Kason Lang, Kai and Callum Hartshorn, Ella, Bayden, Brody and Emberly McAllister; two step-great-grandchildren, Makayla and Morgan Krebs; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Marion was predeceased by her husband, Harold E. Houghton on Jan. 11, 2010; and eight siblings, Francese Cochran, Gloria Godfrey, Wayne Lanphear, Bud Lanphear, Alfred Lanphear, Dale Lanphear, Verlie Tillotson and Ruth Lamell.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at Most Holy Name of Jesus Parish in Morrisville with Father Jon Schnobrich, celebrant. Burial will follow in the Pleasant View Cemetery in Morristown.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Lamoille Area Cancer Network, P.O. Box 828, Morristown VT 05661.
Arrangements are in the care of Northern Vermont Funeral Service, Hardwick. Online condolences are welcome at northernvermontfuneralservice.com.
