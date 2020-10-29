Marion C. Adams, 93, of Stowe, died Oct. 19, 2020, at Union House Nursing Home in Glover. She was born Sept. 19, 1925, in Burlington, the daughter of Leo Cushing, Sr., and Doris Cushing.
She came to Stowe in 1950.
In 1953 she married Nason H. Adams.
Marion leaves behind three sons, Kevin, of Stowe, Edward, of Stowe, and John of Waterbury Center; nieces and nephews; and many grandchildren.
Because of COVID-19, there will be no services.
Contact Kevin Adams, 300 Holmes Lane, Apt. 3, Stowe, VT 05672.
