Marilyn McArthur, 85, of Wolcott died peacefully on March 26, 2020.
She was born in North Wolcott Jan. 8, 1935, the youngest of 10 children of Roland and Florence (Wells) Stearns, and the last one to pass away.
She married Earl Billings of Wolcott and together they had five children. He died in 1959.
She later married Richard McArthur, who was her husband for 55 years.
Marilyn worked at home as a homemaker. She loved pets and had many dogs, cats, geese and ducks. She was a woman of many talents. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting and cooking, to name a few. She took pride in her flower and vegetable gardens. You could always find her working on a new project, and making gifts for her children or grandchildren.
After Richard retired, they traveled in their motor home to many places, and enjoyed spending time with family. She loved time spent with her grandchildren, was very proud of all of them, and looked forward to their visits.
Survivors include her husband, Richard McArthur of Wolcott; five children, Paula (Billings) Williams of Wolcott, Carol (Billings) and husband Steve McGranaghan of Orange, James Billings and his partner Sue of Grantham, N.H., Kurt Billings and wife Karen of Wolcott, and Roland Billings and wife Carmen of Morrisville; four stepchildren, Charles McArthur and wife Polly of Morrisville, Earl McArthur of Morrisville, Gaylon McArthur and wife Florence of Garfield, and Debbie (McArthur) Jones and husband Roy of Florida; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory would be appreciated to a favorite charity.
A graveside service will be held in the summer. The desGroselliers Funeral Home of Hardwick is in charge of arrangements. To send along memories and condolences: dgfunerals.com.