Marilyn Joan Nolan

Marilyn Joan (Medor) Nolan, 65, of Burlington, died at her home on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Burlington on Aug. 2, 1956, daughter of Sue Medor and the late Joseph Medor. Marilyn married Mark Nolan on Aug. 25, 1991.
She had been employed in the food industry and enjoyed creating and recreating recipes, salsa being a staple. She always loved sitting down with friends and family to enjoy her meals and have a good laugh. She also could never resist going to garage sales or anywhere a bargain could be found.
Marilyn is survived by her loving husband of 30 years, Mark Nolan; her son, Matthew Nolan and daughters, Chelsea Nolan and husband, Eric Lemieux, and Kelly Nolan; grandchildren, Michael Knight, Dylan Knight and Wesley Knight; her mother, Sue Medor; a brother, John Medor; sisters, Zora Le Medor and Martha Medor; mother-in-law, Arlie Williamson; sister-in-law, Judy Blaisdell; brothers-in-law, Dale Nolan and Gary Nolan and wife, Shelley Nolan; and several nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, including her cousin and best friend Pam Peden.
She was also predeceased by her brother, Edward Medor.
Marilyn was always surrounded by her loving family and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, from 5-8 p.m. at A W Rich Funeral Home, Essex Chapel. Marilyn’s family respectfully request masks be worn during visiting hours and to wear colors in celebration of Marilyn’s love of fashion. No other services will be held at this time.
Memorial contributions in Marilyn’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, Vermont Division, 55 Day Lane, Williston VT 05495.
Visit awrfh.com to share your memories and condolences.
