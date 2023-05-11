Marilyn E. Huntley

Marilyn Esther Huntley, 91, of Eden, died peacefully, Sunday, May 7, 2023, at The Manor in Morrisville, with her daughter, Joanne and son-in-law, Doug by her side.
Marilyn was born on May 14, 1931, in Eden, the daughter of Howard Whittemore and Esther (May) Whittemore. She was the oldest of seven children, growing up on a farm. She married Kenneth Huntley in Eden on July 30 in the late 1940s, and they remained husband and wife for almost 60 years when Kenneth sadly died in 2009.
Marilyn owned and operated a daycare her entire working life up until her late 70s. She truly had a love for children and held a special place in her heart for caring for children with special needs.
Marilyn loved being outside taking care of her flower gardens and enjoyed snowmobiling with her family. She was a bird lover and ran a 4H club for several years, but Marilyn’s greatest joy in life were her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughters, Joanne Dezotelle and her husband, Doug, and Terry and her husband, Karel Lidral; her grandchildren, Andrew Dezotelle and wife, Amanda, Holly Olio and husband, Joe, and Arthur Lidral and wife, Karen; her great-grandchildren, Addison Dezotelle, Everett Olio, Chloe Olio and Wyatt Lidral; her brother, Richard Whittemore; and sister-in-law, Thelma Huntley and Lloyd Kinney.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Kenneth Huntley; father, Howard Whittemore; mother, Esther Whittemore; and her siblings, Clayton Whittemore, Winston “Peanut” Whittemore, Florence Machia, Helen Ingalls and Betty Davis.
A private burial will take place at the request of Marilyn’s family. To offer condolences, please visit minorfh.com.
