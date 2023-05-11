Marilyn E. Huntley

Marilyn Esther Huntley, 91, of Eden, died peacefully, Sunday, May 7, 2023, at The Manor in Morrisville, with her daughter, Joanne and son-in-law, Doug by her side.

Marilyn was born on May 14, 1931, in Eden, the daughter of Howard Whittemore and Esther (May) Whittemore. She was the oldest of seven children, growing up on a farm. She married Kenneth Huntley in Eden on July 30 in the late 1940s, and they remained husband and wife for almost 60 years when Kenneth sadly died in 2009.

