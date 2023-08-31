Marilyn (Curtin) Jarvis, 79, of Downer Street, Pawcatuck, Conn., died at Apple Rehab Clipper in Westerly, R.I., on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, after a valiant battle with cancer.
Born in Bridgeport, Conn., she was the daughter of the late Thomas P. and Margaret B. Curtin.
Marilyn lived for many years in Morristown and was a school teacher in the Vermont public school system for many years, teaching general education and later concentrating on individual needs teaching. She enjoyed sewing and crafting, as well as being an avid sports fan. Marilyn was also a faithful member of the Stonington congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses.
She is survived by her children, Gretchen Jarvis, and Joel D. Jarvis, both Vermont; siblings Patricia O’Neill of Westerly, RI, Linda Curtin and Edward Curtin, both of Pawcatuck.
Marilyn will be dearly missed by her three grandchildren, Taylor, Dailyn, and Ian, along with many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her two children, Allison and Sean Jarvis, grandson Brandon Thompson, as well as her siblings Thomas “Brad” Curtin, and Margery Anadore.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.