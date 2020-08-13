A graveside committal service will be held for Marijane Weglarz, who died Dec. 5, 2019, at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, in the family lot in the Fairview Cemetery in Hardwick.
Due to COVID 19, social distancing and a mask will be required during your time in the cemetery.
Arrangements are in the care of Dian R. Holcomb of Northern Vermont Funeral Service, 60 Elm Street, Hardwick.
