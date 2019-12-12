Marijane Weglarz, 77, of Hardwick died peacefully Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, in the comfort of her home, with her family at her side.
She was born in Hardwick Oct. 31, 1942, daughter of F. Chet Meehan and Shirley (Beede) Meehan. She attended Hardwick public schools and graduated from Hardwick Academy in 1960. Marijane grew up in Hardwick with her mother and stepfather, Arthur Moffett, whom she adored.
She married Glen Weglarz. Together they raised three children and later divorced.
In her earlier years, Marijane stayed at home to care for her young family. She operated a day care for several years. Later she was employed as activities director at the Greensboro Nursing Home.
She was a member of the United Church of Hardwick. She loved family gatherings, especially a family pig roast every fall, crossword puzzles, Jeopardy, and Christmas.
She enjoyed her large and extended family, known as the children of her heart, which she lovingly called her “sparrows.” Each child needed a place to stay, a place to rest or just a safe place. Marijane was nonjudgmental and loved each of them equally.
She was always thinking and concerned about others and would often have a tree planted in honor of a deceased family member or friend.
Survivors include: a son, Jeff Weglarz and Sue Benway of Hardwick; nine grandchildren, Kyle and Kainen Hayden, Tanner Benjamin, Brittany, Dylan, Cheyenne and Megan Benway, and Caleb and Caisa Weglarz; nine great-grandchildren and two to be born soon; two brothers, Lloyd “Dan” Meehan of Winooski and Wade Moffett; a sister-in-law, Debra Jay and her husband Mitchell of Eden; and aunts, uncles and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Two children, Chad Weglarz and Heidi Weglarz Hayden, died earlier, as did two siblings, David Meehan and Wesley Moffett, and a great-grandson, Wyatt Rowell.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Dec. 21, at the United Church of Hardwick with the Rev. Dr. Evelyn Lavelli officiating. Spring burial will be in the family lot in the Fairview Cemetery, Hardwick.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Lamoille Area Cancer Network, 197 Farr Ave., Morrisville, VT 05661 or to the Floyd Flee Flicker Fund, in care of Hardwick Veterinary Clinic, P.O. Box 760, Hardwick, VT 05843.
Northern Vermont Funeral Service of Hardwick is assisting the family.