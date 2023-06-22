Marie J. Longe

Marie J. Wells Longe, 69, of Georgia, died on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Northwestern Medical Center.
Marie was born April 5, 1954, in Morrisville to Jean and Wayland Wells. Marie was a nurse and farmer’s wife.
She was married to Lloyd A. Longe on Sept. 21, 1974, the same year she graduated nursing school as a licensed practical nurse. Her husband Lloyd predeceased her on Aug. 19, 2015.
Marie enjoyed watching the hummingbirds, taking photos of the sunsets behind the farm, and talking with all her friends.
She leaves behind her five children, five grandchildren, one great-grandson and other family members.
In Marie’s memory, put up a birdfeeder and feed the birds.
Per Marie’s wishes, there will be no service. Please visit awrfh.com to share your memories and condolences.
