Marie E. Moschner, 80, of Rindge, N.H., and formerly of Fitchburg, Mass., and Eden Mills, died peacefully on Saturday, January 29, 2022, after an extended illness.
A graveside service is scheduled for Friday, April 29, 2022, 1 p.m., in the Eden Corners Cemetery, Eden. Friends are invited.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Children’s Hospital Trust, One Autumn Street #731, Boston MA 02215-5301. (childrenshospital.org)
Arrangements are by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, Hampton, N.H. Visit remickgendron.com to read Marie’s complete obituary, sign her tribute wall and for additional information.
