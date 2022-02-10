Marie E. Moschner, 80, of Rindge, N.H., formerly of Eden Mills, died peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, after an extended illness.
Marie was born in Montague, Mass., on Dec. 20, 1941, a daughter of the late Howard A. and Lorraine E. (Bergeron) Smith.
She was the widow of Bruce F. Moschner.
She resided many years in Fitchburg, Mass., before moving to Eden Mills, where she lived for some 20 years. Marie relocated to North Hampton, N.H., in 2002 before moving to Rindge in 2019 to be near family.
She enjoyed gardening and hand crafts, such as crocheting, knitting, bead work and basketry. Most of all she loved spending time with her family and being outdoors.
Family members include her son, Dana B. Moschner and wife, Shelby of Sevierville, Tenn.; two daughters, Dawn M. Moschner of New Market, Tenn., and Darlene S. Cormier and husband, Roger of Winchendon, Mass.; five grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Lori A. Crean of Charlemont, Mass., and Gloria A. Smith of Hampton, N.H., who preceded her in death.
In the spring, a private graveside service and celebration of life will be held in the Eden Corner’s Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Children’s Hospital Trust, One Autumn Street #731, Boston MA 02215-5301. (childrenshospital.org)
Visit remickgendron.com to view Marie’s memorial website, to sign her tribute wall and for additional information.
