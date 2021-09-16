Marian M. (Ramsden) Wagner

Marian Wagner, 78, died at home in Shelburne, on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. She was born Marian Marie Ramsden on April 21, 1943, in Oceanside, Long Island, New York.
She was predeceased by her husband, Peter Wagner, late of Shelburne; her parents, Beatrice Alice Rankins and Thomas Henry Ramsden; and by her brother, Thomas Ramsden.
She is survived by her brother, Charles Ramsden; her sister, Laurie Lincoln; two daughters, Heidi Ames and husband, Steve of Elmore, and Liz King of Burlington; four grandchildren, Oliver Ames and wife, Kaitlin of Montpelier, Miles Ames and Emily Ames both of Elmore, and Chloe Malone and father, Shawn of Burlington; her newborn great-grandchild, Henry Ames of Montpelier; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Marian was a member of the Class of 1961, Oceanside High School. She graduated from The College at Brockport, State University of New York, where she received a double bachelor’s degree in elementary education and psychology, in 1966.
Marian’s life work and dedication was in the education of children. In addition to being her greatest personal joy, the teaching of children was inspired by her belief that a quality education for all children is both a pedagogical imperative and a social justice issue.
During Marian’s career, she taught kindergarten through third grades for 35 years in the Northeast Kingdom, primarily in the Caledonia North Supervisory Union. The seven-year-long innovative Continuous Progress Classroom Project for grades 1-3 was her invention and design, which she ran with two other colleagues. After her retirement, she worked all over the state for three years as a teacher improvement specialist with Vermont Reads.
Marian was dedicated to peace and non-violence, feminism, nuclear disarmament and social justice. She protested, she wrote, she marched, she camped, she was jailed, she advocated, she ran for Vermont governor under the Citizen’s Party, she sang, she held meetings and vigils. She was part of the historic group of women at the 1983 Women’s Encampment for Justice and Freedom at Romulus, N.Y., and the Women’s History March at Seneca Falls, N.Y. She sought to build bridges between people, to empower women, to support the unheard and voiceless and to further peace wherever she could.
In addition to being a beautiful pianist and a teacher of music, Marian was also a skilled organist and played for many years at St Andrew’s Episcopal Church in St. Johnsbury.
Marian’s many volunteer commitments included working with seniors, children, the homeless, the needy and other community service projects in the Northeast Kingdom, her beloved corner of Vermont for 53 years.
Several of Marian’s favorite quotations included: “You can no more win a war than you can win an earthquake,” Jeanette Ranking, first woman in the U.S. House of Representatives; “A child miseducated is a child lost,” John F. Kennedy, 35th US President.
Donations in Marian’s memory may be made to the Children’s Literacy Foundation or the Vermont Chapter of the American Guild of Organists.
Condolences may be sent in care of Heidi Ames and Liz King, 104 Sterling View South, Elmore VT 05661. Services will be announced at a later date.
