Marguerite J. Sullivan

Marguerite June Sullivan, 98, formerly of Hardwick, died peacefully, on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at the Greensboro Nursing Home.
She was born June 13, 1923, in Hardwick, the daughter of the late Michael J. and Helen (Lewis) Sullivan. She graduated from Hardwick Academy in the Class of 1941 and continued her education at nursing school in Burlington.
She first worked as a nurse in California. She returned to Vermont and was employed as a licensed practical nurse at Hardwick Hospital for many years, until the hospital closed. She worked for the Pope family, caring for their young children. Later she worked for the Thomas family caring for special needs children. Following her retirement, she cared for her mother and her sister, Loretta, making it possible for them to remain in their homes for a longer time.
She was a member of Mary Queen of all Saints Parish. She enjoyed needlepoint, knitting and crocheting.
She will be remembered as a devoted nurse by many in the Hardwick area.
Survivors include her brother, Richard “Dick” Sullivan of the Greensboro Nursing Home; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Marguerite was predeceased by five of her siblings, Helen Jerome, Loretta Sullivan, Mary Renaud, Madelyn Batchelder and William Sullivan.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated later in the spring with date and time to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Greensboro Nursing Home, 47 Maggie’s Pond Road, Greensboro VT 05841.
Arrangements are in the care Northern Vermont Funeral Service. Online condolences are welcome at northernvermontfuneralservice.com.
