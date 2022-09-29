Margaret Stames Howard

There is one less bright light shining in this world. True to form, Margaret “Peg” Marcy Stames Howard did the unexpected and died on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, after a brief hospitalization. She was 85.
Peg’s inquisitive mind and caring heart brought many strangers into her life who left as friends. Her door was constantly open and there were plenty of chairs to pull up and tell a tale. There are not enough pages to reflect upon her life story. She wandered the Earth, often with her favorite pirate, Larry Mims, and yet always came back to Vermont (and Florida).
There she thrived hosting gatherings on the porch, kitchen tunks or sunsets at the seawall. People came, not for the food, but for the conversations and genuine interest she had in their lives. From the White House to hostess, selectwoman of Hardwick, AWARE founder, real estate agent, Continental employee, teacher and world traveler, her employment history always involved helping others.
Peg was most at home exploring other cultures and bringing her childlike curiosity to all she encountered. Practically minded and people focused she never was punctual, but inevitably had a great story to tell about why.
She leaves behind many who loved her and will miss her spark.
She downplayed the details. Peg was born in Buffalo, N.Y., on June 13, 1937, to Dr. George and Elizabeth (Comins) Marcy, and she had three younger siblings who survive her, Barton C. Marcy, Mary (Polly) Spaulding and Martha (Patty) Richards.
Her high school junior year at Chateau Brillantmont (Switzerland) gave her a permanent love of traveling — and French. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Buffalo Seminary, Wheaton College in 1959, and earned master’s degrees from Goucher College in Massachusetts and Goddard College.
She was married twice — Thomas T. Stames II and Edward Howard. She loved her children immensely albeit unconventionally. She is survived by her daughter, Charlotte Stames (George) Semple; son, Thomas T. (Carolyn Stewart) Stames; stepchildren Emmy Markham, Tina Howard and Steve Howard; and grandchildren, Trevor Marcy, Danny Stames, Katie Stames, George Semple III, and JT Semple.
All of them will miss her quirkiness, enthusiasm and unorthodox life.
Peg was committed to education and travel and always encouraged others to make that a priority.
Instead of flowers, please check the box for organ donation, plant a tree and genuinely ask the stranger next to you about themselves.
Monetary donations can be made to the Craftsbury Chamber Players, PO Box 37, Craftsbury VT 05826, or AWARE, 88 High St., Hardwick VT 05843.
