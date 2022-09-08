Margaret (Peg) Marcy of Hardwick died Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at the University of Vermont Medical Center surrounded by family and friends.
A celebration of her life is planned for Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at the Highland Center for the Arts in Greensboro starting at 2 p.m.
In keeping with Peg’s wonderful spirit, it is respectfully asked that all attendees wear bright colors and no black garments. An obituary will follow at a later date.
