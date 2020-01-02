Margaret M. Brochu, 94, a longtime resident of Hardwick, died Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Woodridge Health and Rehab in Berlin, surrounded by her caregivers.
She was born in East Hardwick April 26, 1925, daughter of Wallace and Bertha (Kelly) Thomas. Margaret grew up in East Hardwick, where her father built and operated the East Hardwick garage. She attended School in East Hardwick and graduated from Hardwick Academy in 1943.
During her high school years, Margaret lived with her sister, Marian Atkins, in Hardwick to make attending the academy possible.
Margaret married Roland Brochu June 1, 1944, in Hardwick, but struggled to find jobs. Margaret’s brother Lewis persuaded them — as well as her brother-in-law Camil and wife Theresa (Fontaine) Brochu — to move to Upton, Mass., where their first two children were born.
After a few years, Roland and Margaret moved back to Hardwick. They farmed on Bridgman Hill for 12 years and had four more children.
In 1965, she and Roland bought their family home on Cottage Street, where Margaret lived for 38 years. After selling that home, she lived at Maple Street Apartments for 15 years until the fall of 2017, when she became a resident at Woodridge Health and Rehab.
In her earlier years, she worked at Ben Franklin’s in Hardwick, a hat factory in Worcester, Mass., and farmed with her husband on Bridgman Hill.
After moving the family to the village, she worked at Hardwick Wareknitters, as an Avon representative, and as a knitter for Moriarty’s of Stowe. When her children became of school age, Margaret worked for and managed the lunch program at Hazen Union School for 19 years.
In retirement, she worked at Homer Fitts in Hardwick, and did sewing and crocheting for Dia Sweater of Stowe.
In 1980, she met her most challenging job of all. Her husband, Roland, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. Margaret cared for Roland for the next nine years until he died in 1989. Then came her most rewarding job — other than raising her own children — providing day care for her love Hunter and a special little girl, Riley Hussey.
In 1944, Margaret became a member of St. Norbert’s Church after converting to Catholicism to marry Roland. She was an active member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas for 62 years. Margaret enjoyed playing bingo, Pokeno and solitaire anytime. She loved her weekly games of Pitch with her friends the Fontaines, Renauds and Harveys. She also loved hosting family gatherings, such as birthdays and holidays, even when the family grew bigger than the house in Cottage Street could really hold.
Survivors include five children, Sylvia Richard and husband Dennis, Reggie Brochu and wife Sandy, Lorraine Montgomery and husband Dennis, Pete Brochu and wife Lynda, and Patricia Brochu-Cox and husband Steve; 10 grandchildren, Angeline (Richard) Clifford, Robert Montgomery, Dion Richard, Tina (Montgomery) Willey, Daren Richard, Christopher Brochu, Anthony Brochu, Haley Brochu, Arron Brochu and Hunter Brochu; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Her husband, Roland, and her son Roger died earlier, as did her siblings, Marion (Thomas) Atkins, Ruth (Thomas) Smith, Evelyn (Thomas) (Mercier) MacKenzie and Lewis Thomas; her great-granddaughter Dareena; and her lifetime friends Charlie and Esther Fontaine, Phil and Helen Renaud, and Carl and Jean Harvey.
Margaret’s family thanks Dr. Mark Heitzman and Dr. Roger Kellogg for the wonderful care they gave over Margaret’s lifetime, and all of the caring staff at Woodbridge Health and Rehab for making it feel like home.
Friends may call Friday, Jan. 3, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the des Groseilliers Funeral Home, 97 Church St., Hardwick. The funeral will be Saturday, Jan. 4, at 11 a.m. at St. Norbert’s Church, Main Street, Hardwick.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Margaret’s memory may be made to the Hardwick Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 873, Hardwick VT 05843.
To send online condolences: dgfunerals.com.