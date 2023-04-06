Margaret Culver

Margaret (Peggy) Rita Thomas Culver, 80, died peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at her home in Mesa, Ariz.
Peggy was born on March 31, 1942, in Burlington to James and Mary Thomas.
Peggy was the beloved wife of Donald Culver of Arizona and Vermont for 56 years, and the adored mother of Julie Boone (Kevin) of Bow, N.H., Kate Rich (Andy) of Gilbert, Ariz., and Jim Culver (Cathy) of Chandler, Ariz.
She also leaves behind her brother, Tim Thomas (Ann), and sister, Priscilla Hill (Rodney) both of Shelburne; sister-in-law, Audrey Belanger of Morrisville; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was the cherished Mimi of four grandchildren, who she adored and was so proud of, Brianna and Ally Boone of Bow, N.H., Brady Rich of Gilbert, Ariz., and Brett Culver of Chandler, Ariz. She was a cherished friend to many including her college friends, the Red Hat YaYa’s — Kathy, Ginny and Christine — with whom she continued to have many adventures.
She was predeceased by her father and mother, James and Mary Thomas; and her daughter, Kate, who died on Jan. 18, 2021.
Peggy grew up in Shelburne where she had fond memories of playing with her siblings and many cousins on their grandparents’ farm.
Peggy graduated from Shelburne High School in 1960. She was the valedictorian of her high school class and editor of the yearbook. She was also involved in many other clubs, such as the glee club and school newspaper.
She attended Trinity College and, in her senior year, was chosen as a member of “Who’s Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges” for her outstanding academics and leadership. She obtained her master’s degree in English and teaching from the University of Vermont. In her first teaching job at Vergennes High School, she met her future husband and love of her life, Donald Culver, who grew up in Stowe. She taught English for close to 20 years in the Mount Mansfield Unified Union School District.
Peggy and Don married in Shelburne in 1966. They went on to build a life together in Essex Junction, where they raised their family. She was involved in all her children’s activities as a busy mom of three. She volunteered as a Brownie leader and attended numerous sporting events. As a young mom, Peggy was also involved in the League of Women Voters. She enjoyed family trips to Florida, Kentucky and the beaches in Maine.
Peggy and Don retired in 1999 and moved to Arizona for the winters. They enjoyed traveling, including trips to Ireland, Italy, France, Hawaii and Las Vegas. They spent much of their time with their grandchildren in New Hampshire and Arizona. They loved to go to the casinos, and Peggy loved the slot machines.
Summers were spent in Vermont, which Peggy considered her true home.
One of Peggy’s favorite things to do was read and write. She was an avid reader of all kinds of literature. She always had a book with her. Her family called her their “human encyclopedia.” She was always a source of information for everyone in her family.
A Catholic funeral Mass will be held at St. Catherine of Siena Church in Shelburne on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at 11 a.m. A luncheon will follow immediately afterwards in the parish hall. She will be buried in the family plot in Shelburne with her daughter Kate.
Donations in her name can be made to your favorite charity.
