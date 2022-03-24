Margaret Cootware

Margaret Louise “Nanny Peg” Cootware, 93, died peacefully at her home in Fletcher on Friday March 11, 2022.
Margaret was born in Bristol, Conn., on June 9, 1928, the daughter of Swedish immigrants, Knute and Annie (Hagman) Peterson, who raised her in the Swedish Evangelical Mission Church of Bristol.
Margaret married Bill Cootware on Aug. 3, 1947, in Armenia, N.Y. Margaret and Bill came to Fairfax early in their marriage and raised the 10 kids between there and Fletcher. She played an active role in manning-the-herd of their Jersey farm, getting her hands in the dirt working a large garden to help feed her family, and playing in her flower gardens.
She was very creative and a skilled seamstress, making beautiful quilts, wedding gowns, prom dresses, blue jeans (with designer tags) and the best Halloween and Easter costumes ever. “Nanny Peg” was an active participant in so many kids’ activities from the Easter egg hunt and dressing up for trick-or-treating to snowshoeing, and from supplying the lemonade and doughnut stand to accompanying class and field trips — you name it, she was there.
She was an excellent cook and always included friends and neighbors in her huge family gatherings. She was famous for her Swedish meatballs, baked beans and roast pork.
Margaret worked at Cambridge Pharmacy for numerous years. Her service to the Fletcher Community was extensive: she served 20 years on the zoning board; worked as a school hot lunch cook; and served as a 4-H leader, on the parent and teacher organization and Fletcher Historical Society. She was a life member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, served on the board of the Fletcher Union Meeting House and participated in endless fund raisers.
She was particularly proud of her many years of service with the American Legion Auxiliary and shared her experiences with the Civil Air Patrol in her high school years during World War II. Peg did her best, by example, to instill a sense of civic responsibility and hard work in her children.
In later years, she became an active participant in the Binghamville United Methodist Church in Fletcher. Her children have fond memories of her singing hymns and songs in Swedish.
Peg and Bill travelled the country extensively in their retirement and spent many vacations camping with family and friends, and hours on the dreaded sailboat — Peggy Lou, Too — on Lake Champlain.
Peg and Bill introduced their family to the seaside in the early 1960s in Seabrook, N.H., and then migrated north to Pine Point Scarborough for their annual week-long camping event — a tradition that the Cootware family plans to continue.
Margaret was a warm and generous woman with a tremendous sense of humor. To know her, was to love her. Her greatest love was her family — boasting “10 KIDS” on her number plate. She took great pride and joy in participating in all festivities with her kids, grandkids and great-grands, providing them with endless happy memories. Nanny Peg was mother to all children who crossed her path, and a devoted friend who enthusiastically lent a helping-hand to elderly neighbors. She touched so many lives and will be greatly missed by all.
Margaret is survived by sons, Joseph David Cootware and wife, Susan McCartney of Reno, Nev., and Richard W. Cootware of Fletcher; daughters, Diane Schwarm and husband, Ron of Waterville, Barbara Lehouiller and husband, George of Cambridge, Janet Mazzola of Hyde Park, Brenda Edwards of Fletcher, Tracey Hunt and husband, Palmer of Johnson, Jennifer Cary and husband, Alan of Fletcher; son-in-law, Dolor Lamphere of Cambridge; sister-in-law, Peggy Hein of Farmington, Conn., 19 grandchildren, Bobbi, Brian, Monica, Tara, Jake, Lisa, Sean, Schuyler, Bailey, Adam, Eric, Jessica, Nathan, Austin, Spencer, Amber, Marissa, Lindsay and Trevor; 27 great-grandchildren, Chauncey, Christopher, Emma, Morgan, Noah, Zachary, Emilie, Katelyn, Madison, Teagan, Brennan, Wesley, Desiree, Tyler, Mady, Hannah, Madeline, Isaac, Maddox, Tripp, Hailey, Ava, Ryder, Michael, Colton, Gentry and Scarlett; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by her husband, Bill Cootware; her son, Paul W. Cootware; daughter, Joyce Lamphere; infant son, William Cootware; sons-in-law, Bob Mazzola, John Edwards and Tom Fonda; four siblings and their spouses, Anna Mae and Clem Conforti; Kendall Peterson, Gunnar and Lillian Peterson, and Richard and Claudia Peterson; and sister-in-law, Kathryn Jean Bonyai.
There will be no public services held at this time. Funeral services are planned for Sunday, June 5, 2022, at Binghamville United Methodist Church in Fletcher. Burial to follow in the family lot in St. Luke Cemetery. Time to be announced.
Memorial contributions in Margaret’s memory may be made to the Friends of Fletcher Elementary, 340 Stone Road, Cambridge VT 05444, or to Binghamville United Methodist Church, c/o Charles Tinker, Treasurer, 629 Fairfax Road, Cambridge VT 05444.
Friends and family are invited to share your memories and condolences by visiting awrfh.com.
