Marceil W. Courchaine

Marceil William Courchaine, of Hardwick, died peacefully with his family at his side on Oct. 16, 2021, only four days shy of his 87th birthday. He lived a long and healthy life.
Marceil was born Oct. 20, 1934, in Walden, the son of the late Albert and Lillian Courchaine. He grew up and was raised on the family’s home farm in Elmore with his eight brothers and six sisters.
Marceil worked on the family farm until he entered the U.S. Army in 1957. After a tour of duty, he began his lifelong career in the construction business working on many of the original interstate highways throughout New England and for the Oklahoma Contracting Company on the oil pipeline system from the Canadian Border to Portland, Maine.
During the late 1960s and mid-1970s, Marceil worked as a supervisor for A.W. Sholan Excavating Co., in Stowe. He worked on building many of the roads and infrastructure in and around the Stowe area as well as the site work for some of the new union schools, including Hazen and Oxbow Union.
In 1975, Marceil started his own excavating and logging company and ran that business for more than 25 years. Later he would work with Moulton and Sons in Lebanon, N.H., on various projects throughout central Vermont and New Hampshire.
Marceil was a devoted family man whose greatest passions in life were spending time with family, friends at “camp” and deer hunting. His deer stories were legendary, and we will all miss his humor and love.
Marceil will be greatly missed by the love of his life for 61 years, Marlene; sons, Daniel of Hardwick, Andy and wife, Diane of Saratoga Springs, N.Y., and Owen and fiancé, Jessica McCoy of Hardwick; grandchildren, Carson, Erin, Wyatt; as well as numerous extended family members and friends.
A private service will be held at a future date at the request of the family.
The family also wishes to send a special thank you to the nurses, caregivers and all the staff on 2 South at Central Vermont Medical Center for their care and compassion. You are special people!
In lieu of flowers, spend an afternoon with a youngster hunting, fishing or hiking. Monetary gifts can be made to Hardwick Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 837, Hardwick VT 05843.
Arrangements are in the care of Northern Vermont Funeral Service. Online condolences are welcome at northernvermontfuneralservice.com.
