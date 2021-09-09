Manley Lee Allen, 71, of Morristown, died peacefully Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at Copley Hospital with his family by his side.
Manley was born to Olive Elizabeth Spaulding and Hugh Harold Allen in Morristown. Manley graduated from Peoples Academy in 1971 and went on to work as a farmhand at several local farms before taking a job at Copley Hospital, where he worked for more than 15 years until he retired in 2013.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, hiking and the latest Hot Rod Magazine, but his greatest love in life was his grandchildren. Manley’s love of hunting and hiking on Sterling Mountain will always be a part of him.
Manley is survived by his son, Evan H. Allen of Orange; daughters, Koreen E. Allen of Morristown, and Erica L. Allen of Sunset Beach, N.C. He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Brea, Barrett and Conner Allen, Lillian Quevedo, Isaac Firkey, and Zachary Wilder; as well as his siblings, Gene Blake, Fonda Whittamore and Mary Lou Baker.
Manley was predeceased by both parents; and his siblings, Kay Ryan, Rita Whitaker, Phillip Blake, Harold Blake, Norma Massey and Charlene Mossy.
A celebration of life will take place later. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lamoille Home Health and Hospice.
Memories and condolences may be conveyed at dgfunerals.com.
