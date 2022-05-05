Mae C. Jowers

Mae Cecelia Jowers, 101, died peacefully at home on Friday, April 29, 2022, with her loving family by her side.
She was born on Feb. 25, 1921, to Ernest and Cora Robinson.
Mae lived most of her life in Hardwick. She was a member of the United Church of Hardwick. She worked many years in laundry service and factories, including Hardwick Knitwear and Concord Manufacturing in Morristown.
She was a very devoted mother, wife and grandmother. She lived her life by the words of God. She taught and shared with others and lived by the edict, “Do unto others as you would want done unto you.” (Matthew 7:12)
Her family was very important to her, and she so loved spending time with them. She was so blessed to share the first birthday of her great-great grandson, Gabriel Tatro.
On April 12, 1975, she married the love of her life, Frank Jowers, who died on Aug. 3, 1978.
Mae enjoyed baking. Her homemade apple pies, doughnuts and banana breads were enjoyed by all. She loved puzzles, word searches collecting teddy bears, making wishing wells and crafts. She enjoyed reading and sharing her stories with family and friends. She will be sadly missed and forever in the hearts of her family. She lived a long, full life of love and joy. Mae praised God in both the good and trying times. She showed amazing compassion and empathy for others.
Survivors include her daughter, Barbara Keough; sons-in-law, Albert Morrison Sr. and Lynn Haney; grandchildren, Robert McLane, Albert Morrison Jr. (Skip), David Morrison, Rusty Morrison (April), Tracy Child (Mike), Cathy Silk (Miles Sr.), Robin Blake (Wilbur Sr.), Kimberly Keough, Carolyn Bowers, Connie Gates, Johnathan Gates, James Pollard (Minnie) and Maribeth Adamski (Jonathan); 31 great-grandchildren; 16 great-great grandchildren; and a great-great-great grandson, Ezio Auditore LaRose Silk.
She was predeceased by her husband, Frank Jowers; two sisters; a brother; two daughters, Beverly Morrison and Betty Haney; a son, Robert Gates; a son-in-law, Howard Keough; grandchildren, Larry Morrison and Danny Morrison; a great grandson, Dana Child; and a great- great-grandson, Christopher Disler II.
Family and friends may call Friday, May 6, 2022, from 6-8 p.m., at Northern Vermont Funeral Home, 60 Elm Street, Hardwick. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday May 7, 2022, at the funeral home followed by interment in the Fairview Cemetery in Hardwick.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Hardwick Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 837, Hardwick VT 05843.
Arrangements are in the care of Northern Vermont Funeral Service. Online condolences are welcome at northernvermontfuneralservice.com.
