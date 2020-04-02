Madison D. Safford

Madison Dorman “Matt” Safford, 83, of Jeffersonville died peacefully at his home March 24, 2020, after a brief battle with cancer.
He spent his final weeks surrounded by his loving family, sharing memories and a chuckle or two.
He was born in Cambridge June 6, 1936, son of John and Esther Safford, grew up in Cambridge, graduated from Cambridge High School in 1954, and joined the U.S. Navy soon after.
Matt and Arlene Rogers started school together at age 5. Although they were classmates for 12 years, Arlene didn’t truly take notice until she saw Matt in his naval uniform when he was home on leave in 1955. In 1957, they married and started their lifelong adventure together. First stationed in Norfolk, Va., and then at the U.S. Navy submarine base in Groton, Conn., they laid their roots in nearby Mystic and raised their family.
Matt traveled the world both on and under the sea. From the USS Damato to the USS Thomas A. Edison, he served 22 years, retiring in 1976.
Traveling was still in Matt’s blood after retirement, so he purchased a tractor-trailer truck and traveled up and down the Eastern Seaboard. As an independent long-haul trucker, he delivered goods from New York City to Florida. He enjoyed telling the family about his escapades during his short visits home.
In 1978, Arlene gave Matt the gift he was waiting for — a note saying she was ready to move home. In 1979, they moved back to Vermont and together built their forever home on “The Hill” in Jeffersonville.
Matt joined the Cambridge highway department in 1982, retiring in 2000. During those years, Matt and Arlene opened and operated Matt’s Quik Stop, located just outside the gates of Smugglers’ Notch Resort. They worked countless hours and enjoyed everyone they met.
After retiring, Matt and Arlene enjoyed a few years “wintering” in Florida but decided it was not for them. In 2003, Smugglers’ Notch started a guest shuttle service and Matt happily joined the Smuggs team. Without question, Matt enjoyed every moment working for Smugglers’. It was with great sadness that he announced his retirement in November 2019 because of illness.
Matt enjoyed many hobbies. Two of his favorites were coaching baseball and teaching the history of Cambridge to elementary students. On the baseball diamond, he was known as “Coach Saff.” He loved to play catch and teach the game that was so dear to his heart.
At Cambridge Elementary School, he spent countless hours preparing for and teaching third-grade students during their “Cambridge History” week. He also loved learning and sharing his knowledge of the Safford genealogy.
A bucket list accomplishment that Matt thoroughly enjoyed was co-authoring a history book, “Postcards from Cambridge,” with his close friend and fellow historian Roberta Marsh.
In 2015, after 58 years of marriage, Matt’s beloved wife, Arlene, died. His parents also died earlier, as did his brother James and many close in-laws and friends.
Survivors include his children, Mark Safford, Scott (Donna) Safford and Ann (David) Messier; his grandchildren, Heather (Ryan) Shannon, Ryan (Nicole) Safford, Tyler Safford (Chelsea McDonald) and Jason (Jaemmie) Messier; and four great-grandchildren, Summer Messier (age 13), Autumn Shannon (5), Dax Shannon (3) and Avery Safford (1). He was nicknamed “Pop” by his grandkids and had a great influence on their lives, from showing them love and kindness to sharing his lifelong passion for softball and baseball. Matt always put his family first.
He is also survived by his sisters Elizabeth Reynolds and Mary Paulman, sister-in-law Maxine Rogers, and brother-in-law and best friend Albert (Gerry) Rogers.
The Safford family extends gratitude to all who helped Matt through this cancer journey. A special thank-you to nurse Stephanie Craig for her compassion, guidance and enlightenment.
Donations in Matt’s memory would be appreciated to Lamoille Home Health and Hospice, 54 Farr Ave., Morrisville, VT 05661.
A celebration of Matt’s life has yet to be set. In the meantime, when you drink a Coke or eat a cookie, please think of him fondly, lovingly and with a smile. To share memories and condolences: awrfh.com.