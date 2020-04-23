Madeline B. Hooper

Madeline B. Hooper

Madeline B. Hooper, 98, died April 11, 2020, at The Manor in Morrisville.

She was born in the Cadys Falls section of Morrisville April 2, 1922, daughter of Alton and Jessie Stewart Jones. She married Merton Hooper in 1947; he died in 1974.

Madeline earned a bachelor’s degree and worked as a registered nurse for many years at Copley Hospital in Morrisville.

She enjoyed quilting, working in her vegetable garden and volunteering at Second Chance for a number of years. Madeline enjoyed traveling to Europe, Hawaii and Las Vegas and liked making shorter trips to Boston.

Survivors include several nieces and nephews and a special niece and nephew, Carol Crothers and David Despault.

Her husband and parents died earlier, as did her brothers Wayne, Stewart, Melvin, Andrew and Alton Jr. and a sister, Phyllis Despault.

A graveside service will be held at a later date at the Binghamville Cemetery in Fletcher.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Second Chance Thrift Shop (benefitting Copley Hospital Auxiliary) 37 Brigham St., Morrisville, VT 05661.

Faith Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be made by visiting faithfh.net.

Tags

We Invest In The Community. Invest In Us.

Support Local Journalism

The need for factual, local news and information has never been greater. Show us you value our content by becoming a newspaper subscriber.

Comment Policy

We use a Facebook Comments Plugin for commenting. No personal harassment, abuse or hate speech is permitted. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. We moderate every comment. Please go to our Terms of Use/Privacy Policy "Posting Rules and Interactivity" for more information.