Madeline B. Hooper, 98, died April 11, 2020, at The Manor in Morrisville.
She was born in the Cadys Falls section of Morrisville April 2, 1922, daughter of Alton and Jessie Stewart Jones. She married Merton Hooper in 1947; he died in 1974.
Madeline earned a bachelor’s degree and worked as a registered nurse for many years at Copley Hospital in Morrisville.
She enjoyed quilting, working in her vegetable garden and volunteering at Second Chance for a number of years. Madeline enjoyed traveling to Europe, Hawaii and Las Vegas and liked making shorter trips to Boston.
Survivors include several nieces and nephews and a special niece and nephew, Carol Crothers and David Despault.
Her husband and parents died earlier, as did her brothers Wayne, Stewart, Melvin, Andrew and Alton Jr. and a sister, Phyllis Despault.
A graveside service will be held at a later date at the Binghamville Cemetery in Fletcher.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Second Chance Thrift Shop (benefitting Copley Hospital Auxiliary) 37 Brigham St., Morrisville, VT 05661.
Faith Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be made by visiting faithfh.net.