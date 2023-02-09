Madeleine Beauregard

Madeleine Menard Bellavance Beauregard, 87, of Hardwick, died peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, lovingly surrounded by family in the comfort of her home.
The family will receive friends at the des Groseilliers Funeral Home on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, from 5-7 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Saint Michael's Catholic Church in Greensboro Bend at 11 a.m. followed by a luncheon in the church hall.
