Mable E. Sulham, 94, of Morrisville died March 31, 2020, at the University of Vermont Medical Center.
She was born in Salem, Mass., Oct. 16, 1925, daughter of Glen and Grace (Lenhart) Brown.
She married Roger C. Sulham in 1947; he died in 2008.
Mable was a nurse in the Army Corps Cadet Nurses during World War II. She stayed home to raise three daughters before returning to work as a registered nurse at Stowe Clinic and then for a number of years for Dr. Silverstein at Copley Hospital.
She was interested in knitting mittens, gardening, painting and reading. She was treasurer for many years for the Jacob Walker Art Gallery and Johnson Chapter 65 of the Order of Eastern Star and was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9653 Auxiliary.
Survivors include her children, Bonnie and Bruce Griswold, Doreen Blake and Howard VanBenthuysen, and Donna Sulham; her grandchildren, Kevin Griswold and his wife Lynn Griswold, Kimberly Snyder and her husband Brian Snyder, Jennifer Blake, Jessica Blake, Jonathan Chiaravalle and his wife Carrie Vieira, Anthony Chiaravalle and his wife Jennifer Chiaravalle, and Heather Palow and her husband Dan Palow; her 10 great-grandchildren, Logan, McKenna, Gwen, Danielle, Caitlyn, Luca, Asha, Alexis, Mckenzie and Kianna.
Three brothers, Donald, Edward and Robert Brown, died earlier, as did one sister, Dorothy Brown Mason, and an infant daughter.
Services will be held at a later date and will be announced. Burial will be in Mountain View Cemetery in Morristown Corners.
Contributions in her memory may be sent to Meals on Wheels of Lamoille County, P.O. Box 1427, Morrisville, VT 05661 or to Jacob Walker Art Gallery, in care of Ann Thursby, 2 Cote Hill Road, Morrisville, VT 05661.
Faith Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.