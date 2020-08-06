Mable E. Sulham, 94, of Morrisville, died March 31, 2020 at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington.
A public drive through procession for family and friends will be held Monday, Aug. 10 from 11 a.m. to noon at the Mountain View Cemetery in Morristown Corners. Entrance to the cemetery will be marked for those attending.
Faith Funeral Home is assisting the family.
