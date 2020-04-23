Lynette M. Ainsworth, 57, of Hardwick died April 16, 2020.
She was born in 1962 at Brightlook Hospital in St. Johnsbury, grew up in Hardwick, attended local schools, and spent most of her life there.
She had many jobs over the years, mostly in the food service industry. She enjoyed being a cafeteria sub at Hardwick Elementary School. Her last job was at the Hardwick House of Pizza, where she met the love of her life, Jeremy Allen; they spent the last 22 years together.
Lynette’s pride and joy was her son Joshua. She also loved spending time with her grandchildren, never afraid to stop anyone she knew to show them the pictures she carried at all times.
Lynette’s favorite things were watching the waves at Wells Beach, Maine, and camping at Abel Mountain Campground. Her passions included dancing, taking photos of her family and her husky, Ranger. She enjoyed long walks with Ranger and never liked leaving his side.
Making friends and talking to anyone who would listen came easily to Lynette.
Survivors include her life partner, Jeremy Allen of Hardwick; her son, Joshua Ainsworth and wife Caitlyn of Hyde Park; her parents, Stanley and Mary Ainsworth of Hardwick; a brother, Brian Ainsworth of Hardwick; her grandchildren, Jaden, Grace, Grant, and Caisyn of Hyde Park; nieces Heather Ainsworth of East Hardwick and Alyssa Ainsworth of Deltona, Fla.; her special “Auntie” Florence and Uncle Harold Martin of Hardwick, Uncle John Ainsworth of Northampton, Mass., and many cousins in the Hardwick area.
Her brother Alan died in 2018.
A graveside service will be held at a later date at Fairview Cemetery in Hardwick. The Holcomb-Des Groseilliers Funeral Home is in care of arrangements. Share memories and condolences at dgfunerals.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory would be appreciated to the North Central Vermont Recovery Center, 275 Brooklyn St., Morrisville, VT 05661.