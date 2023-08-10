Lyle M. Miller Sr.

Lyle Melford Miller Sr., 88, died at his home in Belvidere Center on Friday July 28, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.
Lyle Melford Miller Sr., 88, died at his home in Belvidere Center on Friday July 28, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Burlington on Nov. 13, 1934, son of the late Melton and Gertrude (Gauthier) Miller Sr.
Lyle was predeceased by his loving wife of nearly 60 years, Rachel; his brothers, Earnest and Melton; and his sister, Dorothy.
Lyle served in many capacities throughout his life, as a Signal Corp Specialist in the late 1950s and he worked as a carpenter and maintenance technician for many years, until embarking on his true passion, to minister to others as a pastor.
Returning to school in his late 40s, he earned his degree in theology and became ordained as a Methodist minister. Throughout his life, Lyle built homes for many and met the needs of many less fortunate than him. He always put the needs of others before his, always valued connections and relationships more than any material belongings and worked tirelessly to maintain that philosophy in his life.
Lyle is survived by his sister, Patricia; five sons, Lyle Miller Jr. and wife, Rebekah, Peter Miller, Matthew Miller and wife, Michelle, Jon M. Miller and Robert M. Miller; 10 grandchildren, Lylli, Jolie, Benjamin, Cassandra, Abigail, Daniel, Elijah, Elizabeth, Jacob, John; and seven great grandchildren.
Visiting hours will be held on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, from 5-7 p.m. at A.W. Rich Funeral Home Fairfax Chapel.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, at 3 p.m. at Lamoille Valley Church of the Nazarene, Route 15, in Johnson with Rev. Al Lamos officiating. Burial will follow in the family lot in Belvidere Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Parkinson’s Disease Foundation, APDA VT Chapter, 1 South Prospect St., Burlington, VT 05401, or your local Habitat for Humanity.
Please visit awrfh.com to share your memories and condolences.
