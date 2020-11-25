Lucille Germaine Brooks, 93, died peacefully on Nov. 19, 2020, at Maple Lane Nursing Home in Barton. She was born June 5, 1927, in Barnet, the daughter of Ernest Cheney and Amelia St. Cyr Cheney. Lucille married Thomas Brooks on Sept. 1, 1945, and he predeceased her on Dec. 30, 1990.
Lucille worked as a waitress for many years, including several years at Paine’s Restaurant. She was a longtime member of the Morrisville VFW Auxiliary and the American Legion Auxiliary. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family.
She is survived by her son, Thomas Brooks Jr. and wife, Connie, of Woodbury; daughter, Diane Mandigo of Derby; 11 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and 16 great-great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a daughter, Patricia Keen; sister, Lorraine Hackett and husband, Bill, and brother, Raymond Cheney and wife, Ollie.
A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family at Pleasant View Cemetery in Morrisville.
Faith Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be made by visiting faithfh.net.
