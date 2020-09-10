Lucas J. Gleason, 25, of Berkshire, died Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at the University of Vermont Medical Center.
He was born in St. Albans on Dec. 5, 1994 to Jim and Julie (Kinney) Gleason.
Lucas had an infectious personality. We could not possibly begin to describe his sense of humor, but it was sometimes “twisted.” He was the type of guy you could be so mad at one minute, and then see one of his facial expressions and forget all about it. He was also the type of guy who valued mutual respect; he would give you the shirt off his back if you were in need and he would never pass judgment on others.
He grew up in Berkshire and was a 2013 graduate of Richford High School.
He had a strong work ethic and worked for Scott Joyal & Sons, L.F. Hurtubise & Sons, and most recently, N.A. Manosh Inc. He was especially proud and appreciative of how his career was progressing at N.A. Manosh. He was responsible for moving heavy equipment to job sites to keep the company operating efficiently.
Lucas loved the outdoors and you could find him hunting deer, turkey and ducks, fishing, snowboarding, riding his RZR, and spending time with family and friends. Lucas was a family man through and through and he loved spending time with children — especially his nephew Blake. He had a habit of winding Blake up and then leaving. “That’s what uncles are supposed to do,” he would say.
Lucas’s family would tell you the best thing that ever happened to him was finding Harley — “Girl” as he affectionately called her. He was never happier or more content than when he was with her. They were truly best friends and everyone could see the love they had for each other.
For the past two summers Lucas and Harley’s dad “Pee-Wee” worked tirelessly to convert a deer camp into a beautiful home for Harley and Maggie Mae. They were so looking forward to moving in soon and making it their home.
Lucas leaves behind his parents, Jim and Julie Gleason; his siblings, Caleb Gleason and Hannah Gleason, and his nephew, Blake Gleason, all of Berkshire; his maternal grandmother, Betty Kinney; the love of his life, Harley Griffin, and their fur baby, Maggie Mae; Harley’s dad, “Pee Wee” Griffin and his significant other Kelly, her mother, Kathy Griffin, and her significant other Dave McAllister, and her siblings, Colby Griffin and Ethan McAllister; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends.
Lucas was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Stuart “Boob” and Norma Gleason, and his maternal grandfather, Sterling Kinney.
Visitation will be on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, from 5-8 p.m. at Spears Funeral Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls.
Lucas’ Life Celebration will be held Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at 4 p.m. on the back lawn at Spears Funeral Home along the Missisquoi River. Interment will be held at the family’s convenience in Berkshire Center Cemetery.
For those who wish, contributions in Lucas’s memory may be made to the Colby Pattee Foundation, 659 Courser Rd., Enosburg Falls, VT 05450.
Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through gossfs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.