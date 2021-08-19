Louise A. Howard

Louise Angeline Howard, 100, of East Hardwick, who recently made her home with her daughter and son-in-law, Beverly and George Young in Greensboro, died Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at Copley Hospital in Morrisville.
She was a strong, vibrant lady who was privileged to live independently for so many years.
She was born Dec. 4, 1920, in East Barnet, the daughter of the late Edward J. Chabot Sr. and Jenie (Mason) Chabot. She graduated from Hardwick Academy in the Class of 1938.
On Jan. 29, 1941, she married Robert H “Bob” Howard Sr. They lived all their married years in Hardwick and East Hardwick.
Louise first worked for the Hardwick Department Store. She later was a seamstress, inspector and in the packaging department at the Hardwick Knitwear, where she worked until she retired. She enjoyed traveling, long rides through the Vermont countryside, caring for her lawn, shopping and reading.
Her grandchildren will remember many of her family stories from long ago and she enjoyed sharing them.
Survivors include her two children, Beverly (George) Young of Greensboro, and George Howard of Hardwick; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband, Robert “Bob” Howard Sr. in 1985; a son, Robert H. Howard Jr. in 2018; and all her siblings, Edward Chabot Jr., Louis Chabot, Catherine Cook and Mary Matthews.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in the Sanborn Cemetery in East Hardwick.
Northern Vermont Funeral Service is assisting family with arrangements. Online condolences are welcome at northernvermontfuneralservice.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.