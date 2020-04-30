Louis J. Choiniere, 76, formerly of Barton, died Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Gazebo Senior Living in South Burlington.
He was born in Barton Aug. 8, 1943, son of Joseph A. and Louise M. (Bedard) Choiniere, attended Sacred Heart School and graduated in 1962 from Barton Academy.
He continued to operate his family farm while working full-time for more than more than 30 years at Fairbanks Scales in St. Johnsbury before retiring in 2014.
Louis was a beautiful soul and put the love for his family above all. He was a great husband and loving father with a kind heart, strength, and a great smile. He was a hard-working man with principles.
His first wife, Rose Choiniere, died in 2010; his second wife, Lynn Choiniere, died in 2019.
Survivors include three children Joshua Choiniere of Ferrisburgh, Jessie Choiniere of Burlington and Tiffany Choiniere of Burlington; three stepchildren, Ray Davis, Janet Davis, and Karen Davis and husband Allan; one brother, Donald Choiniere; two sisters, Delia Letourneau, and Alice Sample and husband Cecil; and two grandchildren, Gabrielle Choiniere and Lily Choiniere.
A graveside service is planned June 22 at 2 p.m. at Mount Calvary Cemetery in St. Johnsbury.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at saylesfh.com.