Lorraine Morey Ruppert, 86, formerly of Wesley Chapel, Fla., died on Monday, July 12, 2021, at Welcome Home: Mature Adult Assisted Living in Lyndonville after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
Lorraine was born in Belvidere on Aug. 3, 1934. She grew up in Hyde Park where she attended high school and enjoyed playing basketball. Education was very important to Lorraine. Although she never graduated high school, she did obtain her GED which was an important life goal for her to attain. She married Henry Morey on Aug. 15, 1952. Together they raised three children, Bonnie (Morey) Norcross, Allen Morey and Brenda (Morey) Darling.
Lorraine was a devoted mother and grandmother. She was always so proud of her children and grandchildren. She attended all sporting events and clipped articles from the newspaper that highlighted her family’s sporting accomplishments. Even while working full time, she kept her grandchildren for overnight play dates as often as she could. She worked at Sears for over 25 years, then at Whitcraft, until her retirement. Upon her retirement she took care of her mother in her home until her mother’s death.
Lorraine is survived by her husband, Erich Ruppert, of Wesley Chapel. They enjoyed many years of cruise ships and dancing together. She is also survived by her daughter, Bonnie (Morey) Norcross and husband, Rod, of Zephyrhills, Fla.; her son, Allen Morey and wife, Diane, of Sheffield; her daughter, Brenda Darling of Danville; two brothers, Burton Lanphere and Dayton Lanphere; six grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and one very special niece, Donna Young, who she considered to be one of her own.
Lorraine was predeceased by her first husband, Henry Morey; her parents, Floyd and Elvie Lanphere; her brothers, Floyd Lanphere Jr., Leo Lanphere and Roy Lanphere; and her sister, Lucille (Lanphere) Towle.
The family would like to thank The Village at White River Jct., and Karen Thompson of Welcome Home for their kind and companionate care during Lorraine’s stay with them.
There will be a celebration of her life at St. Johnsbury Moose Lodge, 2388 Portland Street, St. Johnsbury, on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, from 1-3 p.m. All are welcome to attend.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at guibordfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.