Lorraine Faughnan Hanifin, 84, died Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, while at the Barre Gardens Nursing Home in Barre. She was buried on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at The Hyde Cemetery in Hyde Park.
She was born on Oct. 26, 1937, and raised in Williston Park, Long Island, N.Y. She attended Sacred Heart Academy in Hempstead, N.Y., and from there she won a full academic scholarship to St. John’s University in Queens.
Lorraine graduated from St. John’s University in June 1959, and two months later, on Aug. 8, 1959, she married Vincent Hanifin, who also attended and graduated from St. John’s.
After the marriage, the couple settled in Williston Park on Long Island where their first son (Gerard) was born, followed by Patrick and Martin.
In 1971, the family moved to Vermont and settled in Morrisville. All three boys graduated from Peoples Academy, and Lorraine was especially proud of her son’s education and careers.
Gerard graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Johnson State College and has been involved in marketing and mall management positions for years. Patrick graduated from Norwich University, entered the U.S. Air Force, and began his career as a captain, and was a chief intelligence officer in the Gulf War in the early 1990s. For the last 10 years, Patrick has worked in Asia, South Korea and China teaching English as a second language. Martin also graduated from Norwich and earned a law degree from the University of Virginia. After working at many universities around the country, he is now a vice president at Norwich University.
After their sons left, Lorraine and Vincent moved to Sterling View Adult Mobile Home Park in Hyde Park.
To sum up Lorraine’s life, she was a teacher, principal (Waterville) and librarian, but most of all she was a wife, mother and Nana.
She also leaves two grandchildren, Sam and Ashley of Morristown.
