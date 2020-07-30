Lorraine C. Kish 91, of Hardwick died peacefully on Friday, July 17, 2020, at the Community Care Center in Craftsbury with family at her side.
She was born April 4, 1929, in Bridgeport, Conn., daughter of James and Catherine A. (Kelly) Carey. In 1947, she graduated from Bassick High School in Bridgeport, Conn., then worked as a secretary for the Sports Car Club of America in Fairfield, Conn., until the birth of her first child.
After raising three boys, she returned to work as a legal secretary for the Bridgeport Bar Association. Lorraine then became vice president of marketing for Information Counselors, a public-relations firm in Fairfield.
On April 15, 1950, Lorraine married Edward Kish in Bridgeport, Conn., and raised her family there. Following Ed’s retirement, they moved to Vermont.
Edward died on Feb. 5, 2002.
Lorraine married Foster Whipple on March 3, 2007. He died on Aug. 9, 2015.
Lorraine put her faith in Jesus as a young woman and followed him faithfully all her life. She attended and served in multiple churches in the area. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She loved the time she spent with her grandchildren at family gatherings and visits. She enjoyed playing the piano, cooking and traveling.
Survivors include three sons, Edward J. Kish and his wife Nancy, Keith J. Kish and his wife Lisa, all of Hardwick, and David J. Kish and wife Karen of Shelton, Conn.; two sisters; Mary Lazo of Florida and Elaine Drawe of Massachusetts; 10 grandchildren, Edward III, Samuel, Daniel, Kristina, Colby, Nicole, Deanna, Allison, Joshua and Josiah; four great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her two husbands, three siblings died earlier: Kathleen Cole, Patricia Puskar and Robert Carey.
Because of COVID-19 traveling restrictions, all services will be private. Friends and family are encouraged friends and family to sign an online guestbook with memories of Lorraine.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Craftsbury Community Care Center, 1784 East Craftsbury Road, Craftsbury, VT 05826. Arrangements are in the care of Northern Vermont Funeral Service, Hardwick.
