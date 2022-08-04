Lorraine B. Downer

Lorraine Barbara (Ward) Downer, 90, died peacefully at The Manor in Morrisville on Friday July 29, 2022, with her family at her side.
She was born Dec. 18, 1931, in Moretown, one of three children born to the late Forrest and Harriet (Shonio) Ward. Lorraine graduated from Waterbury High School in the Class of 1950.
On May 26, 1951, she married the love of her life, John H. “Jack” Downer Jr. in Montpelier.
Lorraine was a homemaker for most of her life, raising their four children while Jack ran his body and fender repair business, first in Montpelier and later in Morrisville until he retired. Roses were her favorite flower. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, playing cards, watching and feeding the birds and camping. She will be missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.
Survivors include her four children, Dennis and wife, Betty (Bowen) Downer of Morrisville, and Sun City, Ariz., Drena Downer and partner, Rusty Styers of North Wolcott, Debbie Moodie and friend, Ronald Geoffroy of North Wolcott, Darlene Downer DeRoehn and friend, Steve Flood of Morrisville; eight grandchildren, Michele, Amy, Autumn, Cole, Sarena, Brendan N., Mariah and Megan; six great-grandchildren, Ryan, Thomas, Oliver, Brendan N., Chloe and Konnor.
In addition to her parents, Lorraine was predeceased by her husband, John (Jack) H. Downer Jr.; siblings, Kenneth and Ron Ward; and son-in-law, Brendan L. Moodie.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in the Pleasant Cemetery in Morrisville. The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to the entire, compassionate staff at The Manor, including the maintenance staff, who were so thoughtful and always eager to help her.
In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions in her memory to the Lamoille Home Health and Hospice, 54 Farr Avenue, Morrisville VT 05661, or to the charity of your choice.
Arrangements are in the care of Dian R. Holcomb of Northern Vermont Funeral Service, Hardwick. Online condolences are welcome at northernvermontfuneralservice.com.
