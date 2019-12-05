Lori Ann Dumas Wilcox, 55, of Johnson, died peacefully on Nov. 19, 2019 at The Manor in Morrisville with her mom and dad at her side. She was born Sept. 10, 1964 in Morrisville, the daughter of Paul R. Dumas and Patricia Desmarais Dumas.
Lori worked as a salesclerk, which included years at Ames Department Store. She enjoyed working word-search puzzles and playing bingo. Lori loved cats and was a supporter of North Country Animal League. She also supported multiple sclerosis fundraisers.
Lori is survived by her children, son Scott and his fiancé, Theresa; daughter, Jackie and husband, James, and daughter, Kristen; parents, Paul and Patricia Dumas; siblings, Kevin Dumas and wife, Debra of Lowell, and Shera Estes and husband, Mike of Bradenton, Fla; and multiple grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, Dec. 8 at 3 p.m. at Faith Funeral Home, 165 Brooklyn St., Morrisville. Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until the beginning of the memorial service at 3 p.m. Interment will be held at a later date in the Lake Elmore Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Lori’s memory may be made to National Multiple Sclerosis Society, PO Box 4527, New York NY 10163, or go to nationalmssociety.org/donate.
Faith Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be made by visiting faithfh.net.