Loretta Mae Chaples, 79, of East Montpelier died Tuesday June 9, 2020, at Woodridge Rehabilitation and Nursing in Berlin.
She was born May 30, 1941, in Newport, R.I., he daughter of Arthur and Barbara Brown. She attended school in Hardwick and worked in the transportation industry until retirement.
Loretta loved hunting, fishing, being outdoors and going on country rides. She enjoyed picnics with her family and friends and was a wonderful cook who could make an amazing pie, batch of doughnuts or delicious pot roast.
Loretta was a hard-working woman who cared deeply for her family and friends. She had a passion for her job as a school bus driver and years later still remembered her students.
Loretta was a member of Crossroads Christian Church in East Montpelier. She had many friends who helped and spiritually encouraged her.
Survivors include her daughter, Donna Ann Chaples; a grandson, Allen Corson; a granddaughter, Crystal Gregoire and her husband Ryan Gregoire; a great-granddaughter, Adelyn Gregoire; two brothers, Richard Brown and Ronald Brown; two sisters, Juanita Cournoyer and Debra Kipp; and their extended families.
Her parents died earlier.
A service will be held Friday, Sept. 18, at 11 a.m. at Fairview Cemetery in Hardwick. The des Groseilliers Funeral home is in care of arrangements.
Contributions in her memory may be made to the Helping Hands Ministry at Crossroads Christian Church. P.O. Box 187, East Montpelier, VT 05651.
The family thanks the staff at Woodridge Rehabilitation and Nursing and at Vermont Home Health and Hospice for providing professional, kind and compassionate care.