Loraine Pease, 94, died Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in Virginia.
There will be a memorial service on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at the Second Congregational Church in Hyde Park at 10 a.m. A reception will follow.
Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 90F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph..
Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: August 12, 2021 @ 2:46 pm
Social Media Advertising - Sponsored Local Content
News, arts, events, community and more from the Vermont Community Newspaper Group.
Our weekly newsletters deliver the latest headlines, upcoming events and local information — straight from the newsroom!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.