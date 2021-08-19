Lois (Stevens) Atwood, 73, of Morrisville, died peacefully at her home on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, in the presence of her family and life partner, David Spear. She was courageous to the end.
Her strong will, independence and stubbornness served her well as she fought the recurrence of cancer. Lois had a full life starting on the farm in Calais with her four brothers, and then at Goddard College to study early childhood education.
She raised her three girls on Kneeland Flats Road in Waterbury Center. Lois was a single mom for many of those years and often would do without so that her children could have what they needed. She was considered the neighborhood mom for many children and young adults who needed an extra house to go to and an extra adult to talk to. She was so loved.
Her gentle and caring spirit was recognized by all. She not only opened her house to neighborhood friends, but she also opened her barn to a racing team to fix race cars. She often said she was living vicariously through her children.
Lois retired from the state of Vermont after 29 years of service. Her last position was with the Department of Children and Families, child support division. You could always tell when Halloween came around because Lois loved to dress up in costumes at work. She had such a fun spirit.
After retirement, Lois’s world slowed down a bit and she loved nothing more than to spend her days on her front porch at her log home that she built with her life partner of 20 years, David Spear. She would watch nature all day with her beloved dog, Jake. She just loved her home and visits from grandchildren, family and friends.
She will be deeply missed by her family, Amy (Nelson) Atwood and husband, Jimmy, and daughter, Morgan of Waterbury Center; Tammy (Atwood) Rost, husband, Winston and children, Hazel and Sam of Duxbury; and Vicky (Atwood) Thurston, husband, Wayne and son, Owen of Wolcott.
She was predeceased by her parents, Regina (Tucker) Stevens and Louis Stevens; brothers, Mac, Arvin and Duane Stevens; and grandson, Dexter Crosby Thurston.
Private burial with immediate family will take place in Stowe.
Faith Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made by visiting faithfh.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.