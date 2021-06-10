Lois E. Trombley, 81, died peacefully in the comfort of her home surrounded by her family on Saturday, May 29, 2021.
Lois was born on March 25, 1940, in Wolcott, daughter of Paul and Hazel Allen. She married her longtime friend and love, Leo A. Trombley, on Oct. 1, 1958. Together Lois and Leo raised five children, Steven, Cheryl, Julie, Tracy and Trudy.
Lois’s greatest pleasure was spending time with her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Lois is survived by her loving husband, Leo, and their five children, Steven and Andrea Trombley, Cheryl Trombley and Jeff Emmons, Julie and Chip Worthen, Tracy and John Harris and Trudy Trombley and Marc Sherman; grandchildren, Angela, Denise, Erin, Megan, Jason, Molli, Beth, Philip, David, Evan and Aren; great-grandchildren, Nevaeh, Jack, Leo, Henry, Bryson, Liam, Mason and Stevie; brothers, Howard, Dale and Arnold; sisters, Nancy Reed, Eleanor Randall and Ruth McCuin; and sister-in-law, Lisa Audet-Allen.
Lois was predeceased in death by her parents; two brothers, Kenneth and Keith; and a sister, Edith Smith.
She attended the Lamoille Valley Church of the Nazarene in Johnson.
A graveside service for immediate family will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flower, donations in Lois’s memory may be given to Lamoille Home Health and Hospice or Lacing Up for Cancer. The family would like to thank these valuable agencies for their loving and respectful care of Lois.
The des Groseilliers Funeral Home is in care of arrangements. Online condolences may be conveyed at dgfunerals.com.
